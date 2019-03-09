Couple among four killed in road accident in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Four persons, including a couple, were killed while two others escaped with injuries in a road accident occurred at Kondam Karianthal in Kalasapakkam on Saturday, police sources said.

K Gnanasekaran, 38, D Murugadoss, 40, R Kayvi, 80, his wife K Kaliammal, 60, all from Kattumalaianur in Kilpennathur, died in the mishap while the mini goods vehicle they were moving on lost control before turning upside down on Tiruvannamalai-Vellore highway.

The sources noted that the driver, Praveenraj, 38, and another man Kumar, 37, escaped with injuries. One cattle, on board the vehicle, also suffered injuries in the accident.

The Kalasapakkam police registered a case and held inquiries. The driver was stated to have napped leading to the fatal mishap.

The Police said all the occupants returning home after selling their cattle at a shandy.