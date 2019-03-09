Home Nation

Himachal Pradesh avalanche: Another soldier's body recovered; two still missing

Nitin Rana and five other jawans of the 7 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles were buried under the avalanche at Shipki La near the Sino-India border on February 20.

Rescue offiials conduct operation after five jawans were trapped in snow due to avalanche in Namgya region of Kinnaur Wednesday Feb 20 2019 (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHIMLA: The body of one more Army jawan, who had gone missing last month following an avalanche in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, was recovered on Saturday, an official said.

Rana's body was recovered on Saturday, whereas his mobile phone was recovered a few days ago, a district official said.

His body was taken to Pooh from where it would be sent to his native place at Rit village in Jaisinghpur tehsil of Kangra district, he said.

Earlier, bodies of three jawans were recovered, whereas two are still missing.

Havaldar Rakesh Kumar's body was recovered on the day of the avalanche, whereas bodies of Rifleman Rajesh Rishi and Rifleman Govind Bahadur Chhetri were recovered on March 2 and 4 respectively.

About 400 personnel and several residents of Khab village are carrying out operation to search for the two other soldiers.

