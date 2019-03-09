Home Nation

Indian Army asks mothers to stop their sons from joining militancy

General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Army's Srinagar-based 15 Corps, Lt Gen K J S Dhillon also appealed the parents to stop their children from joining militant ranks.

Indian Army, JAKLI

Srinagar 15 Corps commander Lt General KJS Dhillon presenting Sher-e-Kashmir sword of honour to over all best recruit Sahil Sharma after the 117th Passing Out Parade of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre JAKLI on the outskirts of Srinagar Saturday March 9 2019. 152 recruits from J K were formally inducted into the army after they successfully completed their training. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A top Army officer Saturday appealed mothers in Kashmir to help the force bring back their sons who have joined militancy, assuring them of safety and security.

"From the core of my heart, I personally request all the mothers in Kashmir to please stop your children from joining militancy or terrorism and bring back those who have gone astray. I guarantee you their safety, security and 100 per cent absorption in the mainstream," he said.

The Army officer was addressing a passing out parade of the newly-recruited cadets at Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) regiment at Rangreth in the outskirts of the city here.

The Corps Commander said life was God's most beautiful gift and meant to live happily with the family.

"Please get them back into mainstream. This one life is the most beautiful gift from God, live it well with your family and remain happy," he said.

A total of 152 cadets, including 26 from Kashmir valley, were recruited into the JAKLI regiment after completing six months rigorous training.

