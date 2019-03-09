Home Nation

India's envoy to Pakistan to return to Islamabad on Saturday: MEA

Bisaria had been called to New Delhi for consultations following the Pulwama attack last month.

Published: 09th March 2019 12:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 12:07 AM   |  A+A-

Ajay Bisaria

India's High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria will reach Islamabad on Saturday having completed his consultations here, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

"High Commissioner of India to Pakistan, Ajay Bisaria, is returning to Islamabad after having completed his consultations in India.

He will reach Islamabad on 9 March 2019 and resume his duties," MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in response to a media query regarding Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan's return to Islamabad.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) killed 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14.

India launched a counter-terror operation in Balakot on February 26.

The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 in an aerial combat and captured its pilot, who was handed over to India on March 1.

