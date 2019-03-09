Home Nation

Mizoram cabinet clears bill for benefit of bona fide citizens

The Mizoram Maintenance of Household Registration Bill, 2019 entails that a record of families, eligible for government schemes, will have to be maintained by the state.

Published: 09th March 2019

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

AIZWAL: The Mizoram cabinet has approved a bill, which seeks to ensure only "bona fide Indian citizens" living in the state receive the benefits of government schemes, an official said Sunday.

"If enacted, the legislation will safeguard the interests of the Indian citizens by identifying illegal immigrants," he said, adding that the bill will be introduced in the Assembly during the interim Budget session, which is set to commence on Tuesday.

The cabinet also noted on Friday that land settlement certificates were being issued to private parties, who are occupying plots in Aizawl that was originally allotted to the Assam Rifles, the official said. The Ministry of Home Affairs has recently directed the Assam Rifles to shift its battalion headquarters from the heart of Aizawl to Zokhawsang, 15km away.

"The cabinet members, during Friday's meeting, decided that the land settlement certificates issued to private parties will be cancelled as per law. The state government will utilize the land vacated by the Assam Rifles after May 31," the official added.

