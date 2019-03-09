Home Nation

New fellowships for ambedkar centre

The initiative is a part of the Memorandum of Understanding signed on March 7.

Published: 09th March 2019

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Students pursuing their PhDs at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) can now earn fellowships of the capital’s Dr Ambedkar International Centre (DAIC), under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, to spend between 2-3 years in research and policymaking.

At least 10 students from the prestigious institution would be selected every year after two screening processes — one by TISS and the other by DAIC, according to a DAIC official. Focus areas for research would be socio-economic transformation, social harmony and inclusive development.“Scholars will contribute in providing policy feedback... Mostly TISS is engaged in research work. This step will help students more actively engage in policymaking feedback... DAIC would be the resource centre. TISS will award them the degrees,” said the official.

Both institutes plan to strengthen their efforts in research and capacity building as well as knowledge creation. Both will own the Intellectual Property Rights on their respective knowledge products.

Comments

