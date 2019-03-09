Nirav Modi spotted in London in Rs 9-lakh ostrich hide jacket, back in diamond business

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, who is wanted by Indian agencies in the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank fraud case, has been spotted in London, a media report said.

A video released by the UK's The Telegraph newspaper showed Nirav Modi walking the London streets. He wore a changed look - with a handlebar moustache and long hair. He was also wearing an Ostrich Hide jacket worth 10,000 pounds (Rs 9 lakhs). The Indian intelligence agencies have already provided inputs about this new disguise.

Reacting to the reports, India said it was taking all necessary steps to extradite the fugitive diamantaire from the UK. "All necessary steps are being taken for the extradition of Nirav Modi. We have been aware of his presence in UK. It (extradition request) is under their (UK Govt) consideration", said MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

In the video, Nirav Modi is seen avoiding every question posed at him, saying "no comment". The diamond trader is now living in a swanky 8-million pound apartment in London's West End and is now involved in a new diamond business, the British daily also reported.

Modi, 48, is staying in a three-bedroom flat occupying half of a floor of the landmark Centre Point tower block, where rent is estimated to cost 17,000 pounds a month.

The revelation comes a day after Modi's 30,000 sq ft seaside mansion at Kihim beach in Maharashtra was demolished by authorities using explosives.

An extradition request against Nirav Modi is pending since last September before the UK authorities.

A source also told the UK daily that Modi had been given a National Insurance number by the Department for Work and Pensions, meaning he can legally work in Britain and has used British bank accounts. On February 26, the Enforcement Directorate attached properties of Nirav Modi and his associate companies to the tune of Rs 147 crore in connection with its ongoing probe into the case.

Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are under probe by both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED. The ED filed money laundering cases against them and others on February 15 on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI.

The ED has till date attached properties worth Rs 4,765 crore of Choksi and Nirav Modi.

