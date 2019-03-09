One security personnel injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along LoC

By ANI

POONCH: A Special Police Officer (SPO) was injured in shelling by Pakistani troops in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

Pakistani Rangers had at around 18:00 hours initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by heavy shelling with artillery and firing of small arms along Line of Control (LoC) in Shahpur and Kerni sectors.

Indian army had retaliated strongly and effectively.