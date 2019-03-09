PM Modi gifts Rs 55,563 crore projects under ‘Mission UP’

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a response to opposition parties who have been seeking the proof of IAF airstrike on Pakistan post-Pulwama terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the only proof was the confidence of 130 billion people of India which he enjoyed. He also urged the rivals to stop pleasing Pakistan by doubting country’s armed forces, their valour and capabilities.

The PM was addressing a public rally in Ghaziabad at the culmination of his whirlwind tour to Varanasi, Kanpur and Ghaziabad gifting Rs 55,563 crore development projects to Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

Addressing a rally in Kanpur, the PM said it was Pakistan which told the world through a tweet at 5 in the morning that it was attacked by India.

“Our people are asking for proof of airstrikes. Stop the games to please Pakistan,” he exhorted the opposition.

In Kanpur, the PM repeated his advisory to state governments asking them to be strict against obnoxious elements like the ones who targeted and harassed Kashmiri vendors in Lucknow on Wednesday.

“I congratulate Yogi government for taking swift action against those lunatics who targeted Kashmiri people in Lucknow. I urge other state governments to take strict action against those who try to indulge in such acts. We have to fight terrorism through the mantra of unity,” said the PM.

Seeking people’s support and commitment to unity, the PM said he would be able to uproot terrorism from this part of the world.

“I need your support to win this battle, as Pakistan is already under immense global pressure,” Modi said at a huge rally in Kanpur. “We have to be careful in fulfilling our responsibilities towards the nation,” reminded the PM to the people.

Mission UP

Earlier, the PM embarked upon ‘Mission UP’ by landing in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency where he laid the foundation stone of the ambitious Kashi-Vishwanath Corridor early Friday morning. The PM then proceeded to Kanpur where he unveiled and laid the foundation of development projects worth Rs 23,050 crore.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated a section of the Lucknow Metro Rail through a video link from Kanpur. In Ghaziabad, Prime Minister Modi launched and laid the foundation of projects worth Rs 32,513 crore.