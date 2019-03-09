Reports of soldier abduction in J&K incorrect, he is safe: Defence Ministry

By Online Desk

The Defence Ministry on Saturday said that the media reports on the kidnapping of Mohammad Yaseen, a serving Army soldier, who was on leave, are incorrect.

"Media reports of the abduction of a serving Army soldier on leave from Qazipora, Chadoora, are incorrect. (The) individual is safe. Speculations may please be avoided," a Defence Ministry statement said.

On Friday evening, it was reported that armed militants had abducted Yaseen from his residence in central Kashmir's Budgam district.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police central Kashmir V K Birdi told the New Indian Express that around 8.45 pm, a group of two-three armed militants barged into Yasin's house at Qazipora, Chadoora.

"The militants abducted the soldier at gunpoint and fled from the spot," he said.

Yasin belongs to army's JAKLI unit.

It was also reported that police, CRPF and army men had launched a massive cordon and search operation to track down the militants.

The combing operation was going on when reports last poured in.

Top security officials had also rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

Sources said Yasin's village is close to south Kashmir's Pulwama district. It was reportedly suspected that the militants might have come from Newa, Pulwama to abduct the soldier.

"We have launched massive combing operation in the area and its adjoining areas to track down his abductors and recover him safely," a police official said.

Police also suspected the involvement of Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Toiba in the whole incident.

On June 14 last year, militants had abducted soldier Aurangzeb from south Kashmir's Shopian district.

A day later he was killed by the militants and his body was recovered from nearby Pulwama district.

Earlier, in May 2017, a young army officer Lt Fayaz was kidnapped by militants from his relative's residence in Shopian district, where he had gone to attend marriage function of his relative.

He was later killed by the militants.

