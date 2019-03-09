Home Nation

Robert Vadra grilled by ED for seven hours in money laundering case

Vadra, husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, is on interim bail till March 19.

Published: 09th March 2019 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 10:33 AM

Businessman Robert Vadra arrives at the ED office at Jamnagar House in Delhi for questioning on Friday. | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Businessman Robert Vadra was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for about seven hours on Friday in connection with a money laundering case related to the purchase of alleged illegal assets abroad.

Vadra, husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, is on interim bail till March 19. The businessman had deposed before the ED twice in Jaipur in connection with another money-laundering case related to an alleged land scam.

The ED case against Vadra relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property, worth £1.9 million, which the businessman allegedly bought through the “benami” route. Vadra’s legal team has refuted the charges.

On Friday, Vadra spoke about being surrounded by “four strong women”.

“Wishing all wonderful women, a Happy Women’s Day! I am happy to be surrounded by four strong women, ‘my mother (Maureen Vadra), my mother-in-law (Sonia Gandhi), my wife (Priyanka Gandhi) and my daughter (Miraya Vadra)’,” he posted on Facebook.

“I will celebrate the day with them, once I am back from the ED interrogation... I have already deposed for 10 days for almost 64 hours, cooperating with the interrogations. I believe in truth and justice,” he added.

The agency had told the court that it had received information about various new properties in London that belonged to Vadra. These include two houses, one worth £5 million and the other valued at £4 million, six flats and other assets.

Vadra has denied the allegation of possessing illegal foreign assets and termed it a political witch-hunt against him.

His first appearance before the ED last month had acquired political overtones after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, his wife and Congress general secretary, had accompanied him to the agency’s office.

