Home Nation

Service rifle of policeman snatched at gunpoint in J&K's Kishtwar

PSO Daleep Kumar claimed that some masked gunmen intruded into his residence at Shaheedi Mazar area of the town late night and decamped with his AK-47 rifle and mobile phone.

Published: 09th March 2019 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Indian_Army

Image of security forces used for representational purpose (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Suspected terrorists Friday snatched the service rifle of a policeman in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said.

The policeman is posted as a personal security officer (PSO) of district development commissioner, Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana.

PSO Daleep Kumar claimed that some masked gunmen intruded into his residence at Shaheedi Mazar area of the town late night and decamped with his AK-47 rifle and mobile phone after threatening him and his family, the officials said.

They said the area was immediately cordoned off and a massive hunt has been launched to nab the gunmen and recover the looted weapon.

The PSO was being questioned, the officials said adding further details are awaited.

Suspected terrorists killed a senior BJP leader and his brother in the town in November last year.

The case was handed over to the National Investigation Agency but the culprits are still at large.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp