Those criticising ban on Jamaat are anti-nationals: J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti-led People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference (NC) had both hit out at the Centre’s move to ban the outfit.

Published: 09th March 2019 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR:  Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday hit out at those criticising the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) accusing them of being anti-nationals, even as former chief minister Farooq Abdullah accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of creating communal rifts among different sections of Muslims. 

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti-led People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference (NC) had both hit out at the Centre’s move to ban the outfit during a security crackdown in the aftermath of the February 14 Pulwama terror attack.  

“The political parties which are coming out in support of banned organisations (JeI), are making their position clear. They are siding with separatists. This only helps militancy become stronger,” Malik said while addressing a high-level meeting of civil and security officials in Jammu.The PDP has been more vociferous in its protest against the ban. Mehbooba even led a protest march against the ban in south Kashmir.

Referring to such protests, Malik said, “Any person or party supporting separatists is anti-national and playing into the hands of terrorsts and Pakistan.”

NC vice president and former CM Omar Abdullah took to twitter to respond.“... It is on his watch that Pulwama happened an more than 40 CRPF men were killed and Jammu also saw a grenade blast,” he said.

Senior J&K BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta however, demanded Mehbooba’s arrest.

“I should be jailed for supporting one of the oldest social organisations of J&K that has done great charity. Meanwhile radical rightwing groups...vandalise and assault minorities with impunity...”

NC president Farooq Abdullah also hit out at the governor administration’s actions. 

“Repressive measures won’t solve any problem. Jailing people won’t solve any problem. Issues can be solved only through dialogue,” Abdullah told reporters here.

Referring to crackdown on separatists and arrest of JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik, he said, “Yasin Malik has been shifted to Jammu. Will it solve the issue? Will Maisuma be peaceful now?”

