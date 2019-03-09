Home Nation

Stop doubting armed forces’ valour, capabilities to please Pakistan, PM Modi tells Opposition

The 130 crore people of India are my proof. Please stop appeasing Pakistan, the Prime Minister said

Published: 09th March 2019 12:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 01:19 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a response to those opposition parties who have been seeking the proof of IAF airstrike on Pakistan post-Pulwama terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the only proof was the confidence of 130 billion people of India which he enjoyed. He also urged the rivals to stop pleasing Pakistan by doubting country’s armed forces, their valour and capabilities.

The PM was addressing a public rally in Ghaziabad at the culmination of his whirlwind tour to Varanasi, Kanpur and Ghaziabad gifting Rs 55563 crore development projects to Uttar Pradesh on Friday. Addressing a huge rally in Kanpur, the PM picked up the threads from opposition’s ongoing onslaught over the evidence of airstrikes in Balakot and said it was Pakistan which told the world through a tweet at 5 in the morning that it was attacked by India. “Our people are asking for proof of airstrikes. Stop the games to please Pakistan,” he exhorted the opposition.

PM Modi claimed that the terror heads were in panic on account of decisive action taken by India across the border.

“The terrorists are in panic. It is for this reason that another terror attack happened in Jammu,” he said. A grenade was lobbed at the Jammu bus stand killing a teenager and injuring around 32 on Thursday. Police claimed it to be the handiwork of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and arrested the culprit within five hours of attack.

In Kanpur, the PM repeated his advisory to state governments asking them to be strict against such obnoxious elements like the ones who targeted and harassed Kashmiri vendors in Lucknow on Wednesday.

 “I congratulate Yogi government for taking immediate and swift action against those lunatics who targeted Kashmiri people in Lucknow the day before yesterday. I urge other state governments to take
strict action against those who try to indulge in such acts. We have to fight terrorism through the mantra of unity,” said the PM.

Claiming that the country was capable enough of teaching a lesson to the enemy in its own language but cautioned the nation to be united and careful against the divisionary forces who were allegedly trying to weaken the nation by humming the tunes which sound pleasant to Pakistan’s ears..

“I am levelling grave charges against all such forces with full responsibility that they are making Pakistan and terror heads there all powerful by using foul language and levelling false charges on their own government,” the PM asserted.

Seeking people’s support and commitment to unity, the PM said he would be able to uproot terrorism from this part of the world. “I need your support to win this battle as Pakistan is already under immense global pressure,” Modi said at a huge rally in Kanpur. “We have to be careful in fulfilling our responsibilities
towards the nation,” reminded the PM to the people.

Earlier, the PM embarked upon ‘Mission UP’ by landing in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency where he laid the foundation stone of ambitious Kashi-Vishwanath Corridor early Friday morning. The PM then proceeded to Kanpur where he unveiled and laid foundation of development projects worth Rs 23050 crore.

The PM also inaugurate a section of the Lucknow Metro Rail through a video link from Kanpur. In Ghaziabad, PM Modi launched and laid foundation of projects worth Rs 32513 crore. This included
dedication of new air terminal at Hindon airbase for commercial flights.

