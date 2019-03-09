Home Nation

Timely detection of IED averts tragedy near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

The IED was found planted on the roadside by a police party during routine patrolling at Nandwal chowk on Khour-Pallanwala road.

Published: 09th March 2019 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

JAMMU: A major tragedy was averted Saturday with timely detection of an improvised explosive device (IED) near the Line of Control (LoC) in Akhnoor sector here, police said.

The IED was found planted on the roadside by a police party during routine patrolling at Nandwal chowk on Khour-Pallanwala road, a police spokesman said.

He said the policemen noticed a suspicious object on the roadside at around 10.55 am and sounded an alert.

Bomb disposal squads of police and the Army along with reinforcements rushed to the scene and isolated the area before successfully diffusing the explosive substance, the spokesman said. He said the search in the area was still going to find if more IEDs were planted.

A police officer said a case has been registered and a hunt has been launched to nab the suspected terrorists who planted the IED.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
LoC IED Jammu and Kashmir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Q&A With Prabhu Chawla 21: Can the three wise men solve the Ayodhya dispute?
Gallery
Reliance Industries scion Akash Ambani Saturday married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta, at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. The event had some top global leaders and A-listers in attendance at the high profile wedding.(Photo: Twitter)
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Sundar Pichai, Rajinikanth, other high profile guests arrive in style
Folk artistes perform the Bethala dance during Rathotsavam after the third day of Shivaratri, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Pics of the week: Madurai's female funeral undertaker and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp