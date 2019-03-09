Home Nation

Top three Lok Sabha poll issues will be jobs, jobs and jobs: Chidambaram

The CII had on Wednesday expressed concern over the country's job market amid growing challenges of making a generation employment-ready.

Published: 09th March 2019 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

P Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday hit out at the Centre over alleged lack of job creation, saying the three main issues in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls would be jobs, jobs and jobs.

"What is worse? Not creating jobs or lying about the creation of jobs?" Chidambaram asked in a tweet, alleging that the National Democratic Alliance government was guilty of both.

"The top three issues in the elections will be jobs, jobs and jobs."

"Glad that CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) has found its voice and has exposed the government's bogus claims on job creation. Hope that others also will speak up," the former Union finance minister added.

The CII had on Wednesday expressed concern over the country's job market amid growing challenges of making a generation employment-ready.

However, it had on Thursday said the recent reforms ushered in by the government were creating new livelihoods across existing and emerging sectors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chidambaram Congress BJP Unemployment Lok Sabha Elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha Polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp