Home Nation

UNSC members aware about JeM chief being in Pak, must list him as global terrorist: India

All members of the UNSC are aware .about the Jaish-e-Mohammed training camps in Pakistan and about the chief of Jaish-e-Mohammed Masood Azhar and his presence in Pakistan

Published: 09th March 2019 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

United Nations headquarters. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Saturday said all UN Security Council members were aware about the JeM training camps and the presence of terror group's chief Masood Azhar in Pakistan and urged the nations to designate him as a global terrorist.

The US, Britain and France had moved a proposal at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) last week to designate the chief of the JeM, which claimed responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack, as a global terrorist.

ALSO READ | India reaching out to all UNSC members seeking support to ban Masood Azhar by UN

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, at a media briefing, said: "All 15 members of the UN Security Council had unanimously issued a statement strongly condemning the Pulwama terrorist attack.

"All members of the UNSC are aware about the Jaish-e-Mohammed training camps in Pakistan and about the chief of Jaish-e-Mohammed Masood Azhar and his presence in Pakistan, he said. "We call upon all members of the UNSC to list Masood Azhar as a designated terrorist under 1267 UN sanctions committee," Kumar said.

Official sources had earlier said any UNSC member country can seek clarification on the proposal till March 13 following which the process to listing will commence.

ALSO READ | Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi to tell nation who released Masood Azhar from jail

Azhar's listing by the UNSC will subject him to global travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo. It is the fourth such bid at the UN in the last 10 years to list Azhar as a global terrorist. In 2009, India unsuccessfully moved a proposal to designate Azhar.

In 2016 again, India moved the proposal with the P3 - the US, the United Kingdom and France -- in the UN's 1267 Sanctions Committee to ban Azhar. In 2017, the P3 nations moved a similar proposal again.

However, on all occasions, China, a veto-wielding permanent member of the Security Council, blocked India's proposal from being adopted by the Sanctions Committee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UNSC Masood Azhar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Q&A With Prabhu Chawla 21: Can the three wise men solve the Ayodhya dispute?
Gallery
Reliance Industries scion Akash Ambani Saturday married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta, at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. The event had some top global leaders and A-listers in attendance at the high profile wedding.(Photo: Twitter)
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Sundar Pichai, Rajinikanth, other high profile guests arrive in style
Folk artistes perform the Bethala dance during Rathotsavam after the third day of Shivaratri, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Pics of the week: Madurai's female funeral undertaker and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp