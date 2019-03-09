Vehicle with 1,000 kg explosives intercepted in Kolkata, three arrested

By IANS

KOLKATA: A goods vehicle loaded with 1,000 kg of explosive material was intercepted here on Saturday and three persons have been arrested, police said.

Based on prior information, the Special Task Force of Kolkata Police intercepted the commercial vehicle at Tala Bridge in Chitpur in the early hours of the day.

The vehicle was coming from Odisha and heading towards North 24 Parganas district.

"About 1,000 kg of explosive substances (potassium nitrate) stored in 27 gunny bags was seized," a police officer said.

The driver and the helper - Indrajit Bhui, 25, and Padmolochon Dey, 31 - both residents of Odisha's Balasore district, were nabbed.

Later, based on information provided by the duo, Sheikh Rabiul, 40, who was going to receive the entire consignment in Barasat in North 24 Parganas, was arrested.

He was now been interrogated, the officer said.

All three were produced before a court which sent them to 14 days police custody.