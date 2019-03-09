Home Nation

Vehicle with 1,000 kg explosives intercepted in Kolkata, three arrested

The vehicle was coming from Odisha and heading towards North 24 Parganas district.

Published: 09th March 2019 10:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 10:23 PM   |  A+A-

Explosives

For representational purposes

By IANS

KOLKATA: A goods vehicle loaded with 1,000 kg of explosive material was intercepted here on Saturday and three persons have been arrested, police said.

Based on prior information, the Special Task Force of Kolkata Police intercepted the commercial vehicle at Tala Bridge in Chitpur in the early hours of the day.

The vehicle was coming from Odisha and heading towards North 24 Parganas district.

"About 1,000 kg of explosive substances (potassium nitrate) stored in 27 gunny bags was seized," a police officer said.

The driver and the helper - Indrajit Bhui, 25, and Padmolochon Dey, 31 - both residents of Odisha's Balasore district, were nabbed.

Later, based on information provided by the duo, Sheikh Rabiul, 40, who was going to receive the entire consignment in Barasat in North 24 Parganas, was arrested.

He was now been interrogated, the officer said.

All three were produced before a court which sent them to 14 days police custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
1000 Kg explosives Kolkata explosives

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Q&A With Prabhu Chawla 21: Can the three wise men solve the Ayodhya dispute?
Gallery
Reliance Industries scion Akash Ambani Saturday married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta, at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. The event had some top global leaders and A-listers in attendance at the high profile wedding.(Photo: Twitter)
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Sundar Pichai, Rajinikanth, other high profile guests arrive in style
Folk artistes perform the Bethala dance during Rathotsavam after the third day of Shivaratri, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Pics of the week: Madurai's female funeral undertaker and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp