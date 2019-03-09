Home Nation

Women's Day horror: Rajasthan lady made to walk streets barefoot, beaten by husband

In videos that surfaced on social media, the husband can be seen chasing the woman with a slipper in his hand and thrashing her whenever she stops or slows down.

Published: 09th March 2019 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

FIR, F.I.R., First Information Report

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: While the world celebrated International Women’s Day, life took a horrific turn for a 25-year-old woman in Barmer district of Rajasthan after she was thrashed by her husband through the Pachpadra town’s streets. 

A tantrik (quack healer), had advised her husband to march her through the streets barefoot because she was possessed and the process would help her cleanse. 

In videos that surfaced on social media, the husband can be seen chasing the woman with a slipper in his hand and thrashing her whenever she stops or slows down.

The police filed an FIR once the videos made their way online.

“The husband and the tantrik were arrested under the Rajasthan Prevention of Witch-Hunting Act, 2015. The woman is in shock and is undergoing therapy,” said Saroj Chaudhary, Station House Officer, Pachpadra.

The Rajasthan Prevention of Witch-Hunting Act, 2015 is special enactment targeted at combating ‘witch-hunting’ in the state.

As many as over 150 such cases have come up in the state in the past two years, data from the department of Women and Child Development shows. 

Nisha Siddhu, general secretary of the National Federation of Indian Woman said, “Even after the law came into force, the cases have not come down because there is no political will. There are temples  where they talk about removing ghosts from the body but no action is taken...”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp