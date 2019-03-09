You will be in trouble if anything is done to Aravalli, SC warns Haryana government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday warned the Haryana government that it would be in “trouble” if it tried to interfere in the Aravali ranges, its forest cover or top court’s order on razing unauthorised dwellings in the Kant Enclave on the outskirts of Delhi.

The top court has sought from the state government a copy of the Punjab Land Preservation (Haryana Amendment) Bill, 2019.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta conveyed its stern position as Haryana government’s counsel Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought to dispel the impression that the amendment to the Punjab Land Preservation (Haryana Amendment) Bill, 2019 was aimed at taking away the protection of the Aravalis.

“We are concerned with Aravali. If you are doing anything with Aravali or Kant Enclave you will be in trouble. If you are doing anything with the forest, you will be in trouble. We are telling you,” the bench said.On March 1, the bench had come down heavily on Haryana for passing amendments to the law.

The Haryana Assembly on February 27 had passed the Punjab Land Preservation (Haryana Amendment) Bill, 2019, amending the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA), 1900.

The Bill takes the protective cover off the Aravalis and Shivaliks exposing nearly 28,000 acres of forest land to private builders and land sharks.