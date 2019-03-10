Home Nation

BJP veterans to take personal calls on contesting Lok Sabha elections

The BJP has fielded a number of candidates aged over 75 in the recent Assembly elections including the ones in the three central Indian states of  Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.    

Published: 10th March 2019 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

Senior BJP leaders L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi. (File photo by PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Party veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi should decide if they want to contest the Lok Sabha elections. The decision was taken at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Parliamentary Board meeting on Friday night, said party functionaries who were privy to strategy discussions.
The highest decision-making body of the saffron outfit also concurred that the party should devote significant space to professionals from all walks of lives to contest the polls, besides laying thrust on fresh faces as candidates.

According to one of the functionaries mentioned above, party chief chief Amit Shah briefed the members of the parliamentary board — Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers  Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj, Nitin Gadkari, Arun Jaitely, Thaawarchand Gehlot, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and organisational secretary Ram Lal — on preparations for the upcoming elections.
He also briefed them about the candidate review exercise, besides adding his own assessment on the upcoming polls.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW FULL ELECTION COVERAGE

“The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the BJP would be called at a short notice once the Election Commission announces poll dates. The BJP is ready with a list of probable candidates. We will be able to release the first list at the earliest. A broad understanding on identifying was reached during the parliamentary board meeting, which will be the guidance for the CEC meetings,” said another functionary.
Shah has reiterated on a number of occasions that the age ceiling is only for posts and not for contesting elections.

The BJP has fielded a number of candidates aged over 75 in the recent Assembly elections including the ones in the three central Indian states of  Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.    

21 leaders join Congress in Nagaland

The Congress in Nagaland, bolstered by the return of 21 senior leaders to its fold, vowed to put up a united fight against the “stop-gap” BJP-NDPP government in the state. Welcoming the leaders who made a comeback to the Congress, five-time chief minister and senior party leader S C Jamir said, “Congress, today is solidified”. The 21 leaders, including former Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) president S I Jamir,  were reinducted during a programme on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
LK Advani Murli Manohar Joshi BJP Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 India elections General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Q&A With Prabhu Chawla 21: Can the three wise men solve the Ayodhya dispute?
Gallery
Reliance Industries scion Akash Ambani Saturday married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta, at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. The event had some top global leaders and A-listers in attendance at the high profile wedding.(Photo: Twitter)
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Sundar Pichai, Rajinikanth, other high profile guests arrive in style
Folk artistes perform the Bethala dance during Rathotsavam after the third day of Shivaratri, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Pics of the week: Madurai's female funeral undertaker and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp