Home Nation

Congress claims Mehul Choksi seeking registration of new company in UK, targets Modi government

Congress spokesperson  said Choksi had applied for the registration in the UK of his company with its principal address in  UAE  only three days ago and asked whether the Modi government knew about it

Published: 10th March 2019 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

Mehul Choksi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress claimed on Sunday that fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi has applied for registration of a new company in the United Kingdom and asked the Narendra Modi government how serious were its efforts for his extradition.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said Choksi had applied for the registration in the UK of his company with its principal address in Dubai (UAE) only three days ago and asked whether the Modi government knew about it.

He also released purported documents in support of his claim.

Claiming that the Modi dispensation was facing an imminent defeat in the coming parliamentary election, the Congress leader said the government must tell the people if it knew about Choksi's move.

"Also, if agencies like CBI and Enforcement Directorate(ED) made any effort to extradite him," he told a press conference.

The Congress spokesperson also alleged that a "powerful person", who benefited from Choksi, was protecting him.

"Who has benefited from Choksi and who is this important, powerful man who is saving him. Why the Modi government applied for the extradition of Choksi from Antigua with which India has no extradition treaty," he questioned.

Choksi, along with his nephew Nirav Modi, is accused of defrauding the state-run Punjab National Bank of Rs 13,000 crore.

He fled the country last year after the scam came to light.

He has subsequently taken up citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda.

Khera also asked whether it was a coincidence that Nirav Modi was seen moving around freely in London, and one-two days ago Choksi got his "shell company" registered there.

Referring to the BJP's slogan of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas", Khera said the government's real intention was "Bhagodon Ke Saath, Bhagodon Ka Vikas' (helping fugitives to prosper).

Nirav Modi, 48, was tracked down to a three-bedroom flat occupying half of a floor of the landmark Centre Point tower block of luxury apartments, where rent is estimated to be around 17,000 pounds a month, 'The Daily Telegraph' reported.

He was also reported to have started a business in the UK.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Mehul Choksi BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp