Hi-tech passenger terminal for Kartarpur corridor

NEW DELHI: India will construct a state-of-the-art Passenger Terminal Building (PTB) complex at Kartarpur Sahib Corridor to facilitate pilgrims intending to visit the holy site, located across the border in Pakistan.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved a detailed plan for the construction of a PTB complex at the Kartarpur Sahib corridor, an official at the ministry said.

The PTB Complex will come at a cost of `190 crore and will have all the necessary passenger amenities to facilitate pilgrims.

The Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), which is mandated to build and operate integrated check posts along the land borders of the country, has been entrusted with this work and has been directed to complete the work on a fast-track basis, before the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in November 2019.

The design and quality parameters have been prepared keeping in view the aspirations and religious sentiments of the followers of Guru Nanak Dev.

The design has been inspired by the symbol ‘Khanda’, which represents values of oneness and humanity. Fifty acres of land has been identified for the purpose and will be developed in two phases, according to officials.

“Phase 1 will be developed over 15 acres for which the process of land acquisition has already commenced,” another official said.

“It will have adequate immigration and customs clearance facilities to process the smooth movement of approximately 5,000 pilgrims per day,” the official said.

State-of-the-art design

The complex will have open areas for kiosks, cloakrooms and parking space. The passage up to the zero point will be covered. In addition, a 300-feet-high flagpole bearing the tricolour will be erected at the International Border.