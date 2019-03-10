How can situation in J&K be conducive for general elections and not assembly polls, asks Yechury

By PTI

NEW DELHI: CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday questioned how can be the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir "good enough" to hold general elections and not assembly polls.

The Election Commission Sunday announced that Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir will not be held along with general elections.

"It is perplexing how the security situation in J&K is good enough to conduct Lok Sabha elections but not for assembly elections which are also due. Is there a diabolical motive?" Yechury tweeted.

He also said that the secular, democratic India was confident that the EC will conduct "free, fair and safe elections" in the country.

"With the announcement of General Elections, the Model code of conduct comes into force. It will end the unfair use of govt resources by Modi govt. Secular, democratic India is confident that EC will conduct free, fair & safe elections to ensure a smooth transition to the next govt," he wrote on Twitter.

Raising concerns over election funding, Yechury said it is important that this is closely monitored and the integrity of our electoral process is maintained.

"In Bengal, large-scale violence & intimidation in past few elections has been disturbing. EC must pay special attention to ensure that the destruction of Democracy, as happened in local elections, is not repeated. Sanctity of each voter's franchise is what preserves our Republic," he tweeted.