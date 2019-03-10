Home Nation

How can situation in J&K be conducive for general elections and not assembly polls, asks Yechury

The Election Commission Sunday announced that Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir will not be held along with general elections.

Published: 10th March 2019 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 11:11 PM   |  A+A-

Sitaram Yechury

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday questioned how can be the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir "good enough" to hold general elections and not assembly polls.

The Election Commission Sunday announced that Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir will not be held along with general elections.

"It is perplexing how the security situation in J&K is good enough to conduct Lok Sabha elections but not for assembly elections which are also due. Is there a diabolical motive?" Yechury tweeted.

He also said that the secular, democratic India was confident that the EC will conduct "free, fair and safe elections" in the country.

"With the announcement of General Elections, the Model code of conduct comes into force. It will end the unfair use of govt resources by Modi govt. Secular, democratic India is confident that EC will conduct free, fair & safe elections to ensure a smooth transition to the next govt," he wrote on Twitter.

Raising concerns over election funding, Yechury said it is important that this is closely monitored and the integrity of our electoral process is maintained.

"In Bengal, large-scale violence & intimidation in past few elections has been disturbing. EC must pay special attention to ensure that the destruction of Democracy, as happened in local elections, is not repeated. Sanctity of each voter's franchise is what preserves our Republic," he tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sitaram Yechury CPM Election Commission Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 General Elections India Elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp