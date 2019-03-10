Home Nation

India-Pakistan standoff: As lull prevails along LoC, army anticipates shallow infiltration by terror groups

In the past, "shallow infiltration" has been carried out by terror groups, in which either some army men were killed or damage was caused to an army installation, the officials said.

Published: 10th March 2019 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 08:59 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army, Line of Control, LoC, Border, War

Security personnel stand guard during a search operation after Army troops foiled a infiltration bid from across the Line of Control (LoC) at Dehri Dabsi area of Mendhar in Jammu. (FILE |PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU/SRINAGAR: As a lull prevails along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan after a fortnight-long exchange of heavy fire, the army is on high alert anticipating "shallow infiltration" by terror groups to target troops and military installations, officials said on Sunday.

The officials, who are keeping an eye on developments along the 740-km LoC stretching from Poonch in Jammu region to Kupwara in north Kashmir, claimed that Pakistan, having faced severe reverses during the recent heightened tension, might resort to its age-old "shoot-and-scoot" warfare technique by sending terrorists into the Indian side and cause some damage.

In the past, "shallow infiltration" has been carried out by terror groups, in which either some army men were killed or damage was caused to an army installation, the officials said.

They feel that terrorists were very much present along with the border populace in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and could be used for carrying out such attacks.

Many a time, they come barely a few hundred metres into the Indian side, fire at a patrol party and run back to their side, the officials said, adding Pakistani troops provide them cover by firing at Indian posts.

In the past, "shallow infiltration" -- striking the first available military installation or men after crossing the LoC -- has been seen in Kathua, Poonch and Rajouri sectors of Jammu region as well as Kupwara, Uri and Gurez in Kashmir division.

There are instances of jawans being killed from a close range using various methods, including knife attack or planting an improvised explosive device (IED) on routes taken by Indian Army patrol teams.

Heavy firing was reported along the LoC after the February 14 terror strike on a convoy in South Kashmir that left 40 CRPF personnel dead.

It further intensified after an air strike by Indian Air Force at a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistani territory.

There is a lull now, but intelligence inputs suggest that Pakistan Army may push terrorists to carry out shoot-and-scoot attacks, the officials said.

During the period of heavy shelling, Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire agreement at many places, they said, adding at some points they fired mortar shells from a civilian location as well.

This was a deliberate attempt by Pakistani troops to provoke Indian troops to retaliate and fire at a civilian location in PoK, thereby giving them a chance to bring in observers from the United Nations and project the Indian Army in bad light, they said.

However, Indian troops did not target civilian locations, they added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India-Pakistan Border Standoff Line of Control Ceasefire Violation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp