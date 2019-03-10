Indian Army shoots down Pakistani drone in Rajasthan

By IANS

JAIPUR: A Pakistani drone attempting to enter Indian territory across the Rajasthan border was shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF), a defence official said.

"One Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) intrusion was reported in Ganganagar sector at around 7.30 p.m., on Saturday. The drone was engaged and brought down," Col Sombit Ghosh, PRO Defence Rajasthan, said late Saturday night.

This was the second intrusion on the Rajasthan border on the same day.

On Saturday morning, another drone tried to enter Indian territory at around 5 a.m. at the Hindumalkot border near Ganganagar sector.

According to the BSF, the moment it was sighted, the troopers started firing, forcing it to return.

In the last 11 days, Pakistan has sent four drones to the Rajasthan border.

On February 26, a drone on the Barmer border was shot down, while on March 4, another UAV was shot down by a Sukhoi.

Also on Saturday, security agencies arrested a suspected spy, identified as Fataan Khan, a resident of Sonu village in Jaisalmer, said Kiran Kang, Jaisalmer District Superintendent of Police.