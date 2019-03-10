Home Nation

Leopard kills 8-yr-old in Uttar Pradesh

Rukmini, a resident of Baalu village located adjacent to Sohelwa forest had gone to relieve herself when she was attacked on Saturday evening, divisional forest officer R K Mittal said.

By PTI

BALRAMPUR: A leopard strayed into a village and killed an 8-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district, an official said on Sunday.

The animal dragged the girl inside the forest and her mauled body was found late night, he said, adding that the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Two teams have been formed and drone cameras are being used to trace the leopard, Mittal said.

The victim's family was given Rs 5 lakh as compensation, he added.

The officer urged the villagers not to leave their children alone and asked them to keep the courtyards of their houses adequately illuminated.

