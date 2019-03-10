Home Nation

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Varanasi to vote on May 19; Gandhi bastions on May 6

Vadodara, which had also elected Modi in the 2014 general elections, will go to vote on April 23 and so will Puri in Odisha.

Published: 10th March 2019 11:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 11:30 PM   |  A+A-

rahulmodi

PM Modi (L) and Rahul Gandhi (R) (File Photos)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With the Election Commission sounding the bugle for Lok Sabha elections, the date sheet shows Varanasi constituency represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi voting last on May 19 while a number of high-profile seats including of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi will vote on May 6.

Voting in Lucknow, which elected Home Minister Rajnath Singh in 2014, would also vote on May 6 and so will be the case for another high-profile union minister Ram Vilas Paswan's Hajipur constituency.

Vadodara, which had also elected Modi in the 2014 general elections, will go to vote on April 23 and so will Puri in Odisha, which is being widely rumoured as another seat from which the prime minister can fight the 2019 elections.

However, there has been no official word from the BJP on this.

BJP's senior leader Lal Krishna Advani's Gandhinagar constituency in Gujarat will also vote on April 23, the same day when polling will take place in Pilibhit, currently represented by Maneka Gandhi.

Her son Varun Gandhi's Sultanpur constituency will vote on May 12.

Mainpuri, one of the two seats that elected Mulayam Singh Yadav in 2014, will also vote on April 23, while voting in Azamgarh, which the senior Samajwadi Party leader retained, will happen on May 12.

Kannauj, which elected his daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav in 2014, will vote on April 29.

Firebrand saffron party leader Uma Bharati's Jhansi constituency and senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi's Kanpur constituency will also vote on April 29, while Vidisha, which elected senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj in 2014, will go to polls on May 12.

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia's Guna seat in Madhya Pradesh will vote on May 12.

The party chief Rahul Gandhi's Amethi seat and Sonia Gandhi's Rae Bareli will vote on May 6.

Amritsar, from where Arun Jaitley lost in 2014, will vote on May 19.

During the entire poll schedule of more than one month, the first phase voting will take place on April 11 and the last seventh phase on May 19.

Counting of votes will happen on May 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 General Elections 2019 India Elections Rahul Gandhi Sonia Gandhi PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp