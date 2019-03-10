Home Nation

Rajasthan: Indian Army nabs man trying to make video calls to Pakistan

The man named Fatan Khan was spotted near the Army Camp here and was supposedly indulged in suspicious activities.

By Online Desk

A man has been arrested in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan for allegedly trying to make a video call to Pakistan near an army camp.

The man identified as Fatan Khan was spotted near the camp here and had supposedly indulged in 'suspicious' activities. He was nabbed by the army personnel with a mobile phone, three to four flash drives, and a card reader in his possession, according to a Índia Today report.

While examining the evidence, it was observed that he allegedly made video calls to Pakistan in February.

However, this is not the first time Fatan is being held. As per the report, he was put under interrogation after he was found moving suspiciously at another army camp near Sonu village.

When interrogated he revealed that, he is a resident of 'Sam Siyalo ki basti' and had been making calls to his uncle who stays in Umarkot, Pakistan. Khan has also visited Pakistan earlier.

The border districts of Rajasthan, including Jaisalmer, are currently under tight vigil and a high security alert has been sounded in the region.

