Supreme Court discourages ‘dispose of the representation’ orders

The bench noted that such a practice may help in easy disposal of cases but it does not serve the cause of justice.

Supreme Court of India (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has cautioned high courts and tribunals for sending litigants back and forth to get their representations decided first instead of adjudicating the main issue.

Justice DY Chandrachud advised the courts and tribunals to rather decide a matter finally to put an end to all contentions in so far as adjudication before that particular forum is concerned. “This ‘dispose of the representation’ mantra is increasingly permeating the judicial process in the High Courts and the Tribunals. Such orders may make for quick or easy disposal of cases in overburdened adjudicatory institutions,” the bench said.

The observation came while the court was hearing an appeal by the Centre against an order to grant compassionate appointment to the son of an employee, 21 years after the latter’s death.

