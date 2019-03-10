Home Nation

Gujarat: Three-year-old girl raped by neighbour, had gone to play with his kids

The girl's parents later lodged an FIR against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections for rape and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Jadeja said.

Published: 10th March 2019 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

child rape

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a neighbour in Morbi town of Gujarat, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday when the girl went to the house of the accused, Ramesh Koli, in Indira Nagar locality of Morbi town, located around 200 km from here, to play with his children, he said.

"The man was alone when the girl went to his house. He allegedly raped her. When her parents noticed blood on her clothes upon her return, they visited Koli's house and found blood there also," Morbi B-division police station's sub-inspector A B Jadeja said.

The girl's parents later lodged an FIR against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections for rape and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Jadeja said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, he said, adding efforts were on to nab the absconding accused.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gujarat rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp