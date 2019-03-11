Home Nation

Dark Web exposes computer-server data transfer to hackers

According to the team from Georgia State University and the University of Surrey, a thriving marketplace for Secure Sockets Layer and Transport Layer Security certificates exists on dark web.

Published: 11th March 2019 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

By IANS

NEW YORK: Cybercriminals now have access to the most-secured data files used to facilitate confidential communication between organisations' servers and clients' computers on the Dark Web, say researchers.

According to the team from Georgia State University and the University of Surrey, a thriving marketplace for Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) and Transport Layer Security (TLS) certificates exists on a hidden part of the Internet.

SSL and TLS are security technology (https protocol) that protects the transfer of data and information between computers and servers. Networked machines use keys and SSL/TLS certificates to identify and authenticate themselves when connecting to each other, much like humans employ user names and passwords to go online.

According to the researchers, when these certificates are sold on the darknet, they are packaged with a wide range of crimeware that delivers machine identities to cybercriminals who use them to spoof websites, eavesdrop on encrypted traffic, perform attacks and steal sensitive data, among other activities.

"One very interesting aspect of this research was seeing TLS certificates packaged with wrap-around services -- such as Web design services -- to give attackers immediate access to high levels of online credibility and trust," informed lead author David Maimon, Associate Professor in Georgia State.

A search of five marketplaces in the darknet uncovered 2,943 mentions for SSL and 75 for TLS.

In comparison, there were just 531 mentions for ransomware. It was surprising to discover, he added, how easy and inexpensive it is to acquire extended validation certificates, along with all the documentation needed to create very credible shell companies without any verification information.

"This study found clear evidence of the rampant sale of TLS certificates on the Dark Net," said Kevin Bocek, Vice President of Security and Threat Intelligence for cybersecurity firm Venafi.

"Every organisation should be concerned that the certificates used to establish and maintain trust and privacy on the Internet are being weaponised and sold as commodities to cybercriminals."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dark Web Cybercrime Cyber-security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp