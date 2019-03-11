Home Nation

Opposition still to close ranks against BJP in Uttar Pradesh

The BJP and Congress taking on each other, which works to the advantage of the saffron party as it splits the anti-BJP votes.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and his family take a metro ride in Lucknow on Sunday | PTI

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Opposition in Uttar Pradesh may have seemingly put up a formidable front based on solid caste arithmetic against the BJP, with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) sharing all seats with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and leaving two to the Congress. But, with the Congress resolving to go alone and smaller parties still trying to create an independent grouping, the unity against the BJP is not what the lead Opposition parties would have bargained for. For one, a three-way fight is already on the SP-BSP-RLD alliance.

The BJP and Congress taking on each other, which works to the advantage of the saffron party as it splits the anti-BJP votes. While we have to wait and see how the SP-BSP cadres gel, a new grouping of three-four caste-based smaller outfits — led by the Peace Party —threatens to shear the Opposition votes further.
Among the key players, Akhilesh Yadav-led SP, Mayawati-led BSP and RLD of Chaudhury Ajit Singh look arithmetically formidable — their joint votes of 2014 tallying over 49%, which could easily win them 53 of the 80 seats. In 2014, with the big three opposition groups towing separate lines, they were routed with the BJP winning 71 seats.

However, this time the SP-BSP alliance was forged by ending two-and-a-half decades of animosity. “Our alliance can win maximum seats if the 2014 voting pattern is replicated. In that case, the UP Mahagathbandhan can dominate,” said an SP leader. But, if the alliance is a worry for the BJP, which is trying to saturate UP with a poll blitz, the alliance parties have too have worries on whether they can transfer votes to each other in the critical constituencies.

While the SP is already out with its first list of candidates, Mayawati will make it public any time now.
Congress will be the veritable dark horse after being elbowed out of the SP-BSP alliance but is hoping to recreate its 2009 performance with renewed energy under Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia.
In all, the Congress intends to contest around 60-65 seats in the state, leaving the rest to its smaller allies. Its success, however, will depend on building trust among the electorate that it should be the party to replace the BJP nationally, rather than remaining caught in cobwebs of regional politics and potential allies.

BJP action plan

The BJP will use issues of nationalism, Hindutva, the decisive action on terror and the leadership crisis in the Opposition to further its cause

