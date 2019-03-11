Home Nation

Pakistan failed to act against terrorism on its soil, so we did: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Pakistan failed to act against terrorism on its soil and so we did, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said here on Sunday.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks at the TN NaMo Warriors Conclave held at YMCA Grounds, Royapettah, on Sunday.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks at the TN NaMo Warriors Conclave held at YMCA Grounds, Royapettah, on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

CHENNAI: Pakistan failed to act against terrorism on its soil and so we did, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said here on Sunday. She was speaking at the Women’s Day celebrations organised by Chennai chapter of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), FLO Chennai.The government decided to hit at the ‘nerve centre’ based on intelligence that it was being used to train, fund and capacitate fidayeen (suicide bombers), she said.

“We kept giving them (Pakistan) dossiers, giving them proof and we kept requesting for action, ever since the time of the earlier government. But, concrete action was not available,” she said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visits to numerous countries, had urged the global community to isolate Pakistan because of its failure to take concrete action against terror.

“We have taken efforts to isolate (Pakistan), identify terror camps and bring it to the notice of the global community. As a result of this, after Pulwama and February 26, all countries have stood by India, except one, which also did not overtly support Pakistan,” she said. Speaking on the challenges and achievements of women in this country, she urged more women with law and chartered accountancy background to take up arbitration on account of their ‘natural flair’ for negotiation.

She said India was poised to become one of the biggest arbitration hubs, but arbitration for Indian corporations happen outside the country. She urged women to fill these gaps. Speaking on the Modi-led government’s push for women, she said data indicated that 70 per cent of Micro Units Development & Refinance Agency Ltd. (MUDRA) loans were availed of by women.

She also highlighted the fact that data on unorganised sector remains elusive and the need to document the struggles and victories of women from the grassroots who have shattered stereotypes and made their marks. FICCI FLO has this year conducted vocational skill programmes, legal and health awareness programmes benefitting over 2000 women, said Anupama Shivaraman, Chairperson, FICCI FLO.

