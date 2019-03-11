Home Nation

Rahul utters "Masood Azhar ji" to attack PM Modi, BJP says Congress chief loves terrorists

The BJP Monday latched on to Rahul Gandhi's reference to terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad's head as "Masood Azhar ji" to throw "Rahul loves terrorists" barb at the Congress chief.

Published: 11th March 2019 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 10:49 PM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP Monday latched on to Rahul Gandhi's reference to terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad's head as "Masood Azhar ji" to throw "Rahul loves terrorists" barb at the Congress chief, as the opposition party hit back accusing its rival of deliberately twisting his comments made with sarcasm.

Addressing a meeting of Congress workers here, Gandhi attacked the BJP, saying, "These people with 56-inch chest, you would recall, in their previous government, the current National Security Advisor Ajit Doval went in an aircraft with Masood Azhar ji and handed over Masood Azhar there in Kandahar."

Gandhi noted it was Azhar who was responsible for the killing of 40 CRPF soldiers in Pulwama in Kashmir on Feb 14.

Azhar's group JeM has claimed responsibility for the attack.

ALSO READ: Tell families of jawans who freed Masood Azhar, Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi; BJP hits back

Targeting the Congress chief, BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Come on Rahul Gandhi Ji! Earlier it was the likes of Digvijay Ji who called Osama Ji and Hafiz Saeed Sahab. Now you are saying 'Masood Azhar Ji'. What is happening to Congress Party?" Prasad said Gandhi has caused huge pain to families of martyrs and embarrassed the country with his comments.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Gandhi's remarks showed the Congress can go to any extent for votes, he said.

"The Congress, on one hand, insults our armed forces and Indian Air Force by seeking evidence of their valour but honours a murderer, a terrorist like Azhar," Prasad said.

The BJP leader added India is working to have Azhar declared a global terrorist but Pakistan will now say even Indian leaders are giving the JeM chief respect.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala accused the BJP and a section of media of deliberately twisting Gandhi's remarks.

ALSO READ: Choose between Mahatma's India and Godse's India: Rahul Gandhi's jibe at PM Modi 

"Two questions to BJP & select Bhakt Media, who deliberately seek to twist the 'Masood' sarcasm of Rahulji- 1) Did NSA Doval not escort & release terrorist Masood Azhar in Kandahar? 2) Did Modiji not invite Pak's rogue ISI to investigate Pathankot terror attack?".

Another Union minister Smriti Irani also took a swipe at Gandhi.

"What is common between Rahul Gandhi and Pakistan? Their love for terrorists. Please note Rahul ji's reverence for terrorist Masood Azhar - a testimony to #RahulLovesTerrorists," she tweeted.

In turn, Surjewala used the hashtag "BJP loves terrorists".

Azhar and two other terrorists, Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar and Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, were released from an Indian prison in 1999 by the then BJP-led government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee in exchange for the passengers held hostage on board IC-814 flight hijacked to Kandahar in Afghanistan.

Azhar formed JeM after his release from jail.

Since then, JeM, based in Pakistan, has been involved in terrorist attacks in India.

The group was responsible for the attack on Indian Parliament on December 13, 2001, in which nine security personnel and officials were killed.

On January 2, 2016, a heavily armed group of JeM attacked the Pathankot air base in which seven security personnel were killed.

JeM also carried out the attack on Uri brigade headquarters on September 18, 2016, killing 17 soldiers and injuring 30 others.

And the latest Pulwama attack.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi PM Modi Masood Azhar Congress BJP Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 General Elections 2019 India Elections

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Viswanath
    What else can be expected from a guy born to a lady who was continuously weeping when Delhi police raided the Balta house and killed the terrorists holed there. It is a clear sign where the loyality lay for these trans nationals
    1 day ago reply

  • Nagar
    Chi Chi Chi Rahul Gandagi. He does not speak
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp