Home Nation

Rajasthan Congress leaders hold meeting to discuss Lok Sabha polls strategy

Rajasthan Congress party leaders including chief minister Ashok Gehlot, deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, in charge of state Avinash Pande held a meeting in the wee hours of Monday.

Published: 11th March 2019 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

By ANI

NEW DELHI:  The Rajasthan Congress party leaders including chief minister Ashok Gehlot, deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, in charge of state Avinash Pande held a meeting in the wee hours of Monday to discuss poll strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

After the meeting Pilot told the media, "This meeting was called to decide the candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Screening committee meeting headed by the party's secretary KC Venugopal will be held tomorrow. A broad consensus on all seats has been formed. We had a discussion on all aspects, the final decision will be in favour of the party."

Pande claimed that a broad consensus on all 25 seats has been made.

 "We will go with only one name to the CEC. All aspects were discussed during the course of the meeting. Winnability, of course, is the most important criteria," he added.

The Election Commission on Sunday said that Rajasthan will vote in Lok Sabha elections in two phases on April 29 and May 6.

While 13 seats will go to the polls in phase four on April 29, the rest 12 will vote in phase five on May 6.

The general elections will be held in seven phases across India and the final counting of votes will take place on May 23. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajasthan Congress Lok Sabha strategy meet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp