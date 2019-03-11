Rajasthan Congress leaders hold meeting to discuss Lok Sabha polls strategy

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Rajasthan Congress party leaders including chief minister Ashok Gehlot, deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, in charge of state Avinash Pande held a meeting in the wee hours of Monday to discuss poll strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

After the meeting Pilot told the media, "This meeting was called to decide the candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Screening committee meeting headed by the party's secretary KC Venugopal will be held tomorrow. A broad consensus on all seats has been formed. We had a discussion on all aspects, the final decision will be in favour of the party."

Pande claimed that a broad consensus on all 25 seats has been made.

"We will go with only one name to the CEC. All aspects were discussed during the course of the meeting. Winnability, of course, is the most important criteria," he added.

The Election Commission on Sunday said that Rajasthan will vote in Lok Sabha elections in two phases on April 29 and May 6.

While 13 seats will go to the polls in phase four on April 29, the rest 12 will vote in phase five on May 6.

The general elections will be held in seven phases across India and the final counting of votes will take place on May 23.