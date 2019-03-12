Home Nation

Bombay HC allows MMRDA to cut mangroves for connector flyover

As per the MMRDA, the proposed flyover will connect eastern suburb Sion to Bandra and the Bandra Worli Sea Link.

Published: 12th March 2019 07:42 PM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court Tuesday permitted the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to destroy 14 mangroves in suburban Bandra to construct a flyover to connect Eastern and Western Express Highways and the Bandra Worli Sea Link.

A division bench of Justices B R Gavai and S K Shinde allowed a petition filed by the MMRDA, seeking permission to destroy 0.0484 hectares of mangroves.

The MMRDA's lawyer Saket Mone told the court that it has requisite permissions from all concerned authorities, including the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA).

The court, while allowing the petition, observed that it has to consider larger public interest and the fact that the proposed flyover will ease traffic congestion.

"The proposed project will provide direct access between Sion and the Bandra Worli sea link. This means a direct access from the Eastern Highway to the Western Highway," the court said.

