Home Nation

Chartered Accountants 2019 exams postponed due to Lok Sabha elections

The exams due to be held between May 2-17, will now take place between May 27-June 12, in view of the 17th Lok Sabha elections across the country spanning seven phases from April 11.

Published: 12th March 2019 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By IANS

MUMBAI: Due to the coming Lok Sabha elections, the Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) has postponed and rescheduled the crucial Chartered Accountants (CA) exams for 2019, an official notification said.

The exams due to be held between May 2-17, will now take place between May 27-June 12, in view of the 17th Lok Sabha elections across the country spanning seven phases from April 11.

This would include Students Examinations, Foundation Course (under New Scheme), Intermediate (IPC) Course (Old Scheme), Intermediate Course (New Scheme), Final Course under Old and New Scheme, and Members' Examination, on various dates.

Accordingly, the revised dates for submitting examination forms are March 16 and with late fee, March 23, said the ICAI's notification on Monday night.

While there will be no exam on June 5 on account of Eid, the ICAI made it clear that there will be no further change in the examination schedule for any date in case of declaration of a public holiday by the Centre, state or local governments.

The CA examinations will be conducted at 144 centres, including five at foreign locations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India Chartered Accountants exams

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp