Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: Maoists abduct cop, spread murder rumours to lure forces

We are aware about the naxal’s ongoing Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign and so were cautious about their possible evil design, the Dantewada SP said.

Published: 12th March 2019 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Maoists

For representational purposes (File | AFP)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: On a day of announcement of Lok Sabha poll dates, the outlawed Maoists in the conflict zone of Bastar, south Chhattisgarh, abducted a police officer of sub-inspector rank and later devised a plan to ambush the security forces by spreading the rumour of having killed him inside the jungle.

The rebels also kidnapped a school teacher along with the police officer Lalit Kumar Kashyap posted in the strife-torn Dantewada, about 450 km south of Raipur on Sunday night.

On Tuesday the naxals released both reportedly under the pressure of the villagers.

“The abducted SI has very dubious track record. The villagers were annoyed as they suffered owing to his
high-handedness. They sought the help of Maoists to teach him a lesson. While Kashyap and his teacher friend were consuming liquor in remotely located school premises the rebels took them away”, the Dantewada district superintendent of police Abhishek Pallava told the New Indian Express.

After their release, the district police who were on high alert learnt about the big plan of the Maoists. “The
naxalites through villagers and local media spread the fake news and rumour that the policeman was killed by them in their jan-adalat. Their aim was to target the security forces planting an ambush when the troopers might embark on a search for the body.

We are aware about the naxal’s ongoing Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign (TCOC) and so were cautious about their possible evil design”, the Dantewada SP added. After the abduction, the district police chief had called the villagers and further detained some suspected lower cadres of Maoists (called as jan-militia). They were warned by him that if the abducted persons were killed they (villagers) will face the charge of murder and later jailed.

“The local inhabitants then went to the naxalites seeking their release. The rebels though had already planned to kill both on Tuesday”, said the SP, who was briefed by the villagers.

Owing to the corrupt, unprincipled credentials and the repeated complaints against him, the sub-inspector has been suspended after preliminary inquiry. An FIR will be lodged against him after the police complaint get registered by the villagers.

Dantewada is among the seven worst Maoist-affected districts in Bastar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maoists Chhattisgarh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp