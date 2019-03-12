Home Nation

Congress ready to make ‘sacrifices’ to seal Jharkhand alliance

The Congress appears to have run into a welter of parties and their respective claims to seats, even as it struggles to balance a ‘mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance) in Jharkhand.

Published: 12th March 2019 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Image used for representational purpose (File | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: The Congress appears to have run into a welter of parties and their respective claims to seats, even as it struggles to balance a ‘mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance) in Jharkhand.Tribal-dominated political parties such as the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) of Sibu Soren, and former CM Babulal Marandi’s  Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) are the lead allies with as good a base as with  Congress jointly, which has made for tough bargaining.Sources within the Congress say the party is trying to placate the allies by offering half of the 14 seats. 

JMM Executive President Hemant Soren had met Congress President Rahul Gandhi on February 7 and claimed to have sealed a seat sharing arrangement, by which the Congress would contest seven seats, JMM 4, JVM 2 and Lalu Prasad’s RJD 1.However, the JMM has revised its stand to claim six seats—Rajmahal, Dumka, Giridih, Chaibasa, Jamshedpur and Khunti, while JVM wants to contest Godda, Koderma and Chatra.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“Based on 2014 experience, we want that seat sharing for Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections are finalised together, but the Congress is not ready for it”, said JMM General Secretary Vinod Pandey.    
JVM Chief Babulal Marandi said the seat sharing formula had not taken final shape so far  since all alliance partners wanted to contest the maximum number of seats.  

The Congress Party, however, claimed that there were no differences regarding seat sharing and it was ready to make sacrifices to make the ‘mahagathbandhan’ work. “There are no outstanding issues among the alliance partners as we are ready to sacrifice Godda seat to JVM as they are more eager to contest,” said Congress spokesperson Rajesh Thakur.   

State unit chief’s seat may also go to allies
Congress insiders say that as a goodwill gesture, the party might even sacrifice the seat of state party president Dr Ajoy Kumar from Jamshedpur, if required. No decision has been taken on two seats. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 General Elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp