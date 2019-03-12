Home Nation

Differences in ruling Meghalaya alliance over Lok Sabha candidates

Election to the two Lok Sabha seats in Meghalaya will be held on April 11.

By PTI

SHILLONG: Sharp differences emerged in the ruling alliance in Meghalaya with the regional parties deciding to support a UDP candidate for the Shillong Lok Sabha seat and the BJP saying it would put up its own nominee.

The Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) comprises of the National Peoples Party (NPP), United Democratic Party (UDP), Peoples Democratic Front (PDF), Hills State Peoples Democratic Party (HSDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Independents.

After a meeting on Monday -- attended by Chief Minister and NPP president Conrad K Sangma, and Speaker Donkupar Roy -- the regional parties in the MDA had announced that it would support the candidature of UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh for the Shillong parliamentary seat.

"We have unanimously decided on a candidate as far as the Shillong seat is concerned. We are preparing on how to contest the elections and we are determined to win both Shillong and Tura seats," Roy told PTI.

He said the MDA would also support the candidate to be put up by the NPP for Tura. The BJP, however, said on Tuesday it would contest from the two Lok Sabha constituencies and would not support the common MDA candidate.

"We will go ahead and field our candidates for the two seats. As a national party, our focus is to field candidates. Our interests are for the nation," BJP state president Shibun Lyngdoh said.

The NPP is yet to announce its candidate for the Tura, but party officials said Agatha Sangma, who is a former Union minister and sister of Conrad K Sangma, is likely to be the candidate.

Election to the two Lok Sabha seats in Meghalaya will be held on April 11.

