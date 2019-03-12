Home Nation

I-T department searches premises linked to retired IAS officer who served as Mayawati's secretary

The officer has served in various capacities in UP, including heading the excise, sugar industries and cane department, stamp and registration, food and civil supplies department.

BSP supremo Mayawati

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax Department Tuesday searched a dozen properties in Delhi and Lucknow linked to a retired IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, who served in top positions during Mayawati's chief ministership, in connection with an alleged tax evasion case, officials said.

They said the premises raided by the department are linked to 1979-batch Indian Administrative Service officer Net Ram, now retired.

The department is looking at instances of alleged tax evasion by making bogus entries of transactions or businesses worth Rs 90 crore.

The raids could be linked to a case of suspected cash deposits made post-demonetisation.

Net Ram was secretary to then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati during 2002-03, her third stint in power in the state.

The officer has served in various capacities in UP, including heading the excise, sugar industries and cane department, stamp and registration, food and civil supplies department.

