Jaipur Diary

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

Jaipur slips in cleanliness ranking

Jaipur Municipal Corporation’s claims regarding cleanliness doesn’t hold much weight as the city slipped to the 44th position in the Swachh rankings. It is five places lower than last year. It still remains the cleanest city in the state but the performance is not as per the claims made by the authorities. City Mayor Vishnu Lata said, “In 2018, there were 4,900 cities but in 2019, 100 more were added. Hence the ranking has actually improved. But we are far behind cities such as Indore.” JMC Commissioner Vijay Pal Singh said, “We are yet to implement the system of waste segregation for wet and dry garbage. But this will be implemented soon.”

Rathore may be a hurdle for Diya Kumari

Rajasthan is all set to vote on May 6. Although Jaipur is considered to be a BJP bastion, there is confusion on the candidate. It looks like MP Ramcharan Bohra may not get a ticket as Jaipur Royalty princess Diya Kumari is in the running. Diya, who won from Sawai Madhopur in 2003, became active in political circles on Vasundhara Raje’s birthday and donated sanitary napkins in slums. Although she is almost sure of getting the ticket, Jaipur rural MP and Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore may be a hurdle. Both are Rajputs and the BJP is in a quandary whether to give tickets to candidates from the same community for Jaipur Rural and City.

Leopard cubs to boost tourism at Jhalana

A leopard, popularly known as Leela, has given birth to two cubs at Jhalana Leopard Reserve in Jaipur. The birth of the cubs will boost tourism at Jhalana. The number of leopards at Jhalana now stands at 32. The two cubs were seen playing with their mother near a pond by a wildlife activist on Sunday. Security arrangements have been scaled up in the forest area. Forest department officials are monitoring the movement of the cubs. Earlier this year, two leopard cubs were spotted in Jhalana near Chulgiri Hills. A leopardess named Flora has also given birth to two cubs.

Pulwama martyr’s wife gives birth to baby boy

Sunita, wife of army jawan Sheo Ram Siradhna, gave birth to a boy in Jaipur on Friday. Sheo Ram was martyred in the Pulwama. According to Sunita, he had big plans for his child. He was planning to take leave to take care of his family after the delivery of the baby. Head constable Sheo Ram was a resident of Tiba village in Khetdi town in Jhunjhunu district. He is survived by a four-year-old son Khushank and this newborn. Khushank said he wants to be a soldier like his father. Sheo Ram had joined the army 16 years ago and had last visited his family at Jhunjhunu in December 2018.