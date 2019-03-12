Home Nation

Model Code of Conduct: Pictures of PM Modi, ministers taken down from most government websites

The code states that the party in power - whether at the Centre or in the states - should ensure that it does not use its official position for campaigning.

Published: 12th March 2019 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Following the imposition of the model code of conduct, several government websites, including that of the Prime Minister's Office, have taken down pictures of the prime minister and other union ministers, but some ministries are yet to comply.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The Lok Sabha elections will begin from April 11 and the announcement of the date for polling means the Model Code of Conduct comes into immediate effect.

It remains operational till the process is concluded.

The code states that the party in power - whether at the Centre or in the states - should ensure that it does not use its official position for campaigning.

Ministers and other government authorities cannot announce financial grants in any form.

READ HERE | Invoking Sabarimala will amount to violation of model code of conduct 

No project or scheme which may have the effect of influencing the voter in favour of the party in power can be announced, and ministers cannot use official machinery for campaign purposes.

In a letter written to the cabinet secretary and chief secretaries of states, the EC had asked them to ensure that photographs of "political functionaries" on official websites are removed or hidden immediately.

The PMO website took down pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and so did the site of Press Information Bureau which disseminates government information to the media.

But the website of the Law Ministry still carries the pictures of Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, his junior minister P P Chaudhury and a link to PM's 'Mann ki Baat' monthly radio address.

ALSO READ | Social media content by political parties to fall under Model Code of Conduct

Same is the case with the website of Ministry of Minority Affairs where pictures of minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and his junior minister Virendra Kumar are displayed.

Central and respective state government have been asked to remove all unauthorised political advertisements in the form of writings on walls, posters, hoardings, banners and flags from public property and public spaces such as airports, railway stations, bus stands, municipal buildings, government offices and buses within three days of announcement of poll dates.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Model Code of Conduct Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp