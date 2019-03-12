Home Nation

Modi set to contest from Varanasi again, Uma Bharti may also join the fray

Union Minister Uma Bharti, who had declared in December last year that she won’t contest this time due to health reasons, could be persuaded to test the poll waters from Jhansi again.

Published: 12th March 2019 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Though the BJP is yet to release its first list of candidates for Uttar Pradesh, party circles here were abuzz on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to seek re-election from Varanasi. 
According to highly placed sources, Modi’s candidature from Varanasi is almost certain. A unanimous decision to this effect was believably taken at the BJP’s parliamentary board meeting in New Delhi recently.

Union Minister Uma Bharti, who had declared in December last year that she won’t contest this time due to health reasons, could be persuaded to test the poll waters from Jhansi again. Bharti had defeated Samajwadi Party’s Dr Chandrapal Yadav in 2014. She was praised by the PM while accompanying him to Jhansi for laying the foundation of the ambitious defence corridor on February 15, a day after the Pulwama terror attack.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

However, axe may fall on about 30 of the 68 sitting MPs, said the sources. BJP had won 71 seats in 2014 as the Modi wave swept the state. However, it lost three seats — Gorakhpur and Phulpur, vacated by CM Yogi Aditynath and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, respectively, and Kairana, which fell vacant due to the sitting MP’s death — to the SP-BSP joint candidates in 2018 bypolls.

Some Rajya Sabha members may also be considered for candidature. What is more, some of the MLAs and ministers in the Yogi cabinet may also get tickets.Besides, space to accommodate stalwarts from other parties and caste leaders will also be made. For example in Yogi’s bastion Gorakhpur , Amrendra, the son of SP leader Rajmati Nishad, who had recently joined the BJP, may be rewarded in an attempt to neutralise the caste arithmetic of SP-BSP. The crowd of ticket seekers is huge. Seats where the sitting MPs have crossed the age of 75 are particularly witnessing a rush of ticket hopefuls.

Huge rush of ticket hopefuls
A huge rush of probable candidates are making a beeline for the seats where the sitting MPs have crossed 75 years of age. Veterans like Murli Manohar Joshi, 85, MP from Kanpur, and Kalraj Mishra, 77, MP from Deoria, are among such leaders on whom 
the BJP parliamentary board is expected to decide. However, in case of Joshi and Advani, the sources say, the call on contesting has been left to them. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 General Elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp