Preliminary probe confirms vessel entered Lakshadweep violating norms

The Customs carrying out an investigation into the illegal entry of a Swiss yacht to Lakshadweep islands reveals it violated norms.

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Customs carrying out an investigation into the illegal entry of a Swiss yacht to Lakshadweep islands reveals it violated norms. The Customs unit has received the statement of Thomas Reichert, a Swiss national, who owns the vessel after he returned to Kochi recently. It was two weeks ago the Customs Preventive Unit seized the SY Sea Dream anchored at Marina in Kochi after it was revealed the vessel entered non-notified Customs ports in Lakshadweep.  

“From the preliminary stages of the inquiry, it was clear the vessel had violated the procedure. Before entering non-notified Customs port, any foreign vessel, including the yacht, should take permission from the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). However, no such attempts were done. All the agencies were kept blind about entering the non-notified ports in the islands. Even though the owner informed Customs House about the exit from Kochi, he did not approach CBIC seeking permission to enter ports in Lakshadweep,” Sumit Kumar said. 

Meanwhile, the Customs has received the statement of Reichert who arrived in Kochi. “We have informed him about the proceedings initiated against for the violation of Customs law. He has been explained the norms violated. He claimed he informed about his exit from Kerala. He claimed he verbally informed Customs House that his next destination will be Lakshadweep. But no permission in this regard was taken,” he said.

The yacht is still in the custody of the Customs. The yacht initially reached Cochin Port on February 23, 2018. It left for Lakshadweep on November 11, 2018. It visited Bangaram, Kalpeni, Agatti, Kadamat, Amini and Kavaratti islands. It returned to the Marina on December 1, 2018. 

