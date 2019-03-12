Ram Madhav to hold talks with Tripura BJP leaders, INPT

By PTI

AGARTALA: BJP general secretary Ram Madhav will hold talks with Tripura party leaders to discuss the selection of candidates for the two Lok Sabha seats in the state, a senior party leader said .

Madhav will also hold talks with Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (INPT), the coalition partner of the BJP in the state, which has recently announced that it would contest the Lok Sabha election in the state alone, he said.

The BJP general secretary accompanied by party prabhari Avinash Khanna Rai would be arriving here Wednesday.

"Ram Madhav who is looking after the party affairs of the state will be arriving here tomorrow (Wednesday) to check partys preparedness for the Lok Sabha elections.

Strategy for election campaign and selection of candidates for two Lok Sabha seats will be on the table when he meets the party leaders," the senior party leader said.

The BJP has decided to contest two Lok Sabha seats - West Tripura and East Tripura, he said The Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting of the INPT has announced that it will field candidates in both Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Madhav is also scheduled to meet a delegation of INPT during the visit.

"We want to contest in at least one Lok Sabha constituency because CEC has already given its nod.

However, in politics nothing is impossible," INPT assistant general secretary Mangal Debbarma said Tuesday.