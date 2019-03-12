Samajwadi Party announces candidates for Hathras, Mirzapur

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Releasing the third list, the Samajwadi Party announced the names of Professor Ramji Lal Suman for Hathras Lok Sabha (reserved) seat and Rajendra S Bind for Mirzapur here on late Tuesday evening.

While Hathras is in western UP, Mirzapur is the part of the carpet belt in eastern UP.

With the third list, now SP as announced total of 11 candidates from its quota of 37 in Uttar Pradesh.

While the party has repeated Dr Ramji Lal Suman in Hathras which is a reserved seat under Aligarh division in western UP, it has given a ticket to a new candidate – Rajendra S Bind-- in Mirzapur under Varanasi division in eastern UP.

As far as Hathras is concerned, Suman, who fought the previous election on SP ticket, was on the third position in 2014. He had secured 1.80 lakh votes accounting for 17 per cent vote of the total votes.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The seat was won by BJP’s Rajesh Kumar Diwakar who had defeated BSP candidates by a margin of over three lakh votes.

Similarly, in Mirzapur, which has gone to SP quota, the party candidate – Surendra Singh Patel-- was relegated to the fourth position with just 10.8 per cent votes in 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

The seat was won by Anupriya Patel, chief of Apna Dal (S), a BJP ally.

She had defeated her nearest rival BSP’s Samudra Bind by a margin of over two lakh votes.

Anupriya had secured 43.32 per cent votes in the constituency dominated by Patels.