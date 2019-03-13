1 killed, 30 injured in Murshidabad Medical College fire

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: One person was killed and 30 others injured in stampede during a fire at Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital in Murshidabad district of West Bengal on Wednesday morning.

The stampede occurred when the people at the hospital panicked and ran downstairs after seeing smoke coming out from the fifth floor of the hospital. Three fire tenders rushed to the spot and put down the fire.

The deceased is yet to be identified. The injured persons are being treated at the hospital.