15 surgical strikes took place under Congress rule, but it never talked about it: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

By PTI

AJMER: Accusing the Modi government of "politicising" actions of defence forces, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday claimed 15 surgical strikes took place during the Congress rule, but the then dispensation never talked about it.

He said former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi had made huge contributions for the nation, but the Modi government has never highlighted the same and instead defamed the Gandhi family.

"The countrymen are innocent. They think that Prime Minister Narendra Modi got the surgical strikes done, but 15 surgical strikes have taken place earlier. Under the Congress rule, surgical strikes took place 15 times, but it was never said that such action has taken place," Gehlot told reporters here.

He said it was not a standard thing (on part of the government) to highlight such developments.

"Modi became the prime minister and satellites were launched by ISRO, but it was presented as if the satellites were launched only in his rule. It took years for former prime minister Indira Gandhi to make ISRO and hundreds of satellites were launched," the Congress leader said.

The chief minister said Modi has also not acknowledged the fact that Indira Gandhi created the nation of Bangladesh by dividing Pakistan and without letting Khalistan take shape. "Jawaharlal Nehru was in jail for 12 years for independence. But what are they (BJP) circulating about him on social media? BJP and RSS are conspiring and spending crores of rupees to run a campaign to defame the Congress and its legacy," he alleged.

Taking a dig at Modi, Gehlot said the prime minister should have been an actor.

"He should have become a Bollywood actor. Movies have actors, actresses, villain...they talk about love and affection and the audiences are amused, but movies have no reality and the love and affection shown there is not true," he said.

"He (Modi) would have been successful in the country and abroad had he come in this role because as a prime minister, I do not consider him successful...let the world say anything," the chief minister remarked.

Gehlot was in Ajmer to offer a 'chadar' (sacred cloth) on behalf of Congress president Rahul Gandhi at the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti here.

He said the prime minister has been exposed among the public for not fulfilling the promises he made during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

"No black money was brought back. He has forgotten that he had promised jobs to 2 crore people. Inflation is skyrocketing, petrol and diesel prices are now almost equal. 'Make in India' is only on papers. People see no smart city. The entire government turned out to be unsuccessful and useless," he said.

The senior Congress leader also accused the BJP of doing politics in the name of religion.

"There should be issue-based politics in elections," he added.